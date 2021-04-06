Remember When: Monty Python crew popped up in Berkshire

1971: Most of the regulars from Monty Python’s Flying Circus popped up in Littlewick Green and Holyport for filming.

They were filming excerpts for a Eurovision programme and the area was chosen for its ‘typically English countryside’.

1971: Edie Southgate led her last infant Sunday School class at St Mary’s and was joined by several generations of former and present pupils wishing her well.

At 85, she had a long record of helping children and was invited to the parish hall, where she was the guest of honour at a party arranged by the vicar, Rev Michael McGowan.

1976: The combined voices of more than 250 senior school pupils filled Altwood School’s hall during the Maidenhead schools’ music festival.

The seniors sang The Agincourt Song and a jazz cantata, Jerusalem Joy.

1991: Maidenhead Rowing Club’s fundraising campaign for a new £500,000 headquarters could begin in earnest after the scheme was approved.

Plans were in place to relocate the club to the old Springfield boatyard on the Bucks bank of the river.

Television personality Frank Bough was to be the club’s principal patron of the campaign and plans for the first major event – a river pageant in July – were already well underway.

1996: An inquisitive kitten was furry lucky to be alive after it stopped for a catnap in lane 26 at Maidenhead Superbowl.

The kitten, only weeks old, came within a whisker of striking off all nine of its lives when it crept under the pin-setters.

Sharp-eyed staff spotted the intruder just minutes before the heavy machinery was due to be switched on ready for the day’s bowling.

They were appealing for the owner of the cheeky cat, dubbed Skittles, to come forward.

1996: A new charity shop modelled on a department store opened in Maidenhead.

Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor cut the ribbon outside the Thames Valley Hospice shops at The Colonnade.

The shop, which was the charity’s flagship store at the time, was on two levels and included a coffee shop and furniture department.