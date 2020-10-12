Patients and visitors welcomed to new Thames Hospice at Bray Lake

Thames Hospice opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art-facility at Bray Lake today (Monday).

The £22 million project, which has been taken 21 months to complete, will replace the charity’s hospice at Pine Lodge in Hatch Lane, Windsor.

Surrounded by eight acres of landscaped gardens, the building is designed to lead the way in palliative and end-of-life care in a home-from-home setting.

The ‘Pine Lodge Inpatient Unit’ at the hospice, a legacy to the charity’s previous home which served the community for more than 30 years, includes 28 private inpatient rooms.

Split across three wings, named Kingfisher, Heron and Otter to complement the lakeside location, each room comes with an en-suite bathroom, private terrace, and space for loved ones to stay over.

There is also a dedicated space for patients and their loved-ones to spend precious time together, as well as a bedroom overlooking a private courtyard for families and friends to stay over.

In addition, the hospice includes a dedicated day therapy suite in the Paul Bevan Centre which will enable the hospice to double its day services and offer Lymphoedema services in new clinic rooms.

The suite will also give patients, their families and carers, access to therapeutic and wellbeing services, including complementary therapy, counselling and bereavement support.

Also at the hospice, the Thames Hospice’s Education Team will provide specialist training on palliative and end-of-life care in a new state-of-the-art Education and Training Centre.

This will be delivered to the charity’s staff as well as carers and healthcare professionals across the community.

A rehabilitation centre, funded with the support of Advertiser owner The Louis Baylis Trust, also features.

A cafe provides somewhere to get a bite to eat, and a new shop located in the main reception area offer the opportunity for some retail therapy.

‘Cafe by the Lake’, with views of the gardens and Bray Lake, is open to all visitors and the general public, offering refreshments every day from 8am-7pm.

The new facility was designed by KKE Architects, with significant input from the hospice’s doctors and nurses, and the construction was carried out by construction company, Andrew Scott.

Mark Bowen, managing director of Andrew Scott said the hospice is ‘a blueprint for future hospice care throughout the UK’.

“The new Hospice is a tribute to the whole team and for Andrew Scott to rise to the challenge in building a beautiful and calming environment that will mean so much to so many people.”

Phil Kavanagh of KKE Architects said the project ‘will undoubtedly push forward hospice design in the UK’ and that access to the landscape ‘for patients, visitors and staff has also been a critical part of this achievement’.

He said: “Access from all key areas to the gardens, which has measurable and positive impacts on wellbeing, has been enabled by the breaking down of the major functional elements of the Hospice into smaller individual elements.”

“This in turn gives a much friendlier scale to the buildings themselves, suggesting more of a village-like cluster rather than a large building."

Debbie Raven, Chief Executive, Thames Hospice, said: “After more than four years of meticulous planning and construction, coupled with a challenging year, we are thrilled to open this incredible facility for our community.

“Our new Hospice will enable us to provide unrivalled care and support to even more local people who urgently need our services now and for generations to come.”

Thames Hospice is the only adult hospice providing both inpatient and community palliative and end-of-life care services across Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

To find out more go to www.thameshospice.org.uk