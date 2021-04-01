Council considers cable car plan to bring tourists to Maidenhead

A cable car could soon be taking visitors to Maidenhead to new heights under early proposals being developed by the council.

Town hall chiefs are exploring the possibility of introducing a new tourist attraction and believe they could take advantage of one of the tall buildings being built in the town centre to offer a ‘panoramic ride through Maidenhead’.

The idea would see a cable car stop built outside the town’s railway station and linked to the top of one of the tower blocks proposed for the town.

The plans are in the very early stages, but the Advertiser understands approaches have been made to the developers behind The Landing and Nicholson Quarter to see if the project is feasible.

The idea would mean visitors could step off a Crossrail train (if the line is complete) and on to a glass-fronted car carrying them high into the sky, with views taking in neighbouring counties and even stretching as far as London on a clear day.

It is hoped the cable cars will not just appeal to tourists, with a high-speed ‘rush-hour turbo mode’ being considered for commuters.

These faster cable cars could ferry people living in town centre flats to the railway station ‘up to three minutes faster than walking’.

Olof Larip, the entrepreneur behind Sweden-based Head in the Clouds Cable Cars, has expressed interest in operating the route.

He said: “Some people have suggested this is a ‘pie in the sky’ idea that was ‘clearly made up on the spot’ but I have faith that it can work and put Maidenhead on the map.

“There may be concerns about cost to the taxpayer but, if we charge £20 a go (£19.50 for Advantage Card holders), the project should pay for itself within two or three years.”