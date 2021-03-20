New bakery opens up in Nicholsons Centre

A new bakery has opened up in the Nicholsons centre – offering a range of products including vegan and gluten free healthy goods.

Les Marrons is in Unit 82 of the centre, next to Cafe Nero. It opened last Monday, March 8.

The range of 30 products includes a variety of free-from products, from gluten-free to dairy-free or vegan. These include a variety of breads, cakes and biscuits among other items.

Director Ece Senyurek came to the UK from Turkey in 2018 with her two children and her husband.

Baking from home at first, Ece started making bread and cakes, then began to bake for a coffee shop before starting her own business.

The business had planned to open earlier, then COVID-19 hit.

“It was a shock for us. All our plans had to stop,” said Ece.

Ece is the sole baker and hopes to hire someone else in the future to help out, which will allow the bakery to potentially expand their range.

“At the moment we don’t do drinks like coffee, because if you can’t make it really delicious, you shouldn’t do that,” she said.

“We offer healthy bakery. We eat healthily and I want my kids, other people and especially other people’s kids to eat healthily.”

Ece said setting up during COVID-19 has been a challenge because of all the health and safety requirements – but felt this was the right time, as things are starting to return to normal.

“We need to be careful and go slowly, step by step,” she said.

Eventually, Les Marrons hopes to introduce three or four tables, depending on council permissions, which will allow customers to sit when COVID-19 restrictions lift.

So far the bakery has had positive experiences.

“We didn’t have high expectations but fortunately it was better than expected – people loved our products,” said Ece.

“I love Maidenhead, and the people who live here – they are so friendly, I feel like I’m in my home and they are my family.”

