Zero waste shop Filling Good moving to new permanent home

Zero waste shop Filling Good has moved out of the Nicholsons Centre and onto the high street - with a new makeover to reflect the character of the store.

The new location is on the site of the former Raffles Hairdressers, opposite Sports Direct. It will open tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am.

The shop, which started life operating out of Craft Coop, moved to the former Argos unit in the Nicholsons Centre in November temporarily.

It has now successfully moved to its permanent home.

“We have had such positive feedback, people are so interested in what we’re doing, saying they think it’s such a good idea,” said one of the shop’s founders, Sophie Ibison.

“We have had so many people coming in, though it was a bit quiet over Christmas.”

Filling Good now has more volunteers and an increased range of stock, including a frozen fruit and veg range and a new peanut butter machine allowing customers to make their own peanut butter.

The new space has also been decorated with new furniture made by volunteers out of reclaimed wood.

“It’s a nicer atmosphere – the old Argos centre was very big and we were lucky to have it, but [the new location] very much has our own personal stamp on it,” said Sophie.

“I think it’s going to be a very good spot, now the development of the town centre is coming along.”

The new Filling Good is located at 22 High St, Maidenhead.