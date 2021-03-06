Remember When: Police boat deployed to deal with Maidenhead riverside crime

1976: Riverside crime had become so serious that police introduced a special launch based at Maidenhead to patrol the busiest stretch of the Thames (main picture).

Sit Pax, a 30ft low-wash boat, was based at Boulters Lock and tasked with patrolling a 35-mile stretch from Old Windsor to Reading.

“We have been concerned for some time about the vulnerability of many riverside properties, including homes, marinas and boat builder’s yards as well as the thousands of poorly-protected craft that straddle the river,” said a police spokesman.

1991: Cubs from the Boyn Hill/Altwood pack won a place in the final of a county quiz.

Nine teams from the Maidenhead area took part in a district competition, answering questions on sport, the countryside, general knowledge and scouting.

1991: The protests were smaller than the previous year as the Royal Borough set its poll tax figure at £427.86.

A year before, hundreds of furious protesters swarmed through police cordons at Maidenhead Town Hall as anger over the community charge continued to grow.

The 1991 meeting saw about 20 protesters gather, but there was still cause for controversy as an extra £30 was added to the charge.

This was blamed on non-payers of the previous year’s tax and cuts by Berkshire County Council.

1991: Lowbrook Primary School six-a-side footballers were crowned county champions and qualified for the South West Regional Final of the Smiths Crisps national tournament.

Lowbrook represented Maidenhead and competed with teams from Slough, Bracknell, Woodley, Wokingham and Newbury in the Berkshire County Finals in Mortimer.

They won all their games in a round robin tournament.

1996: White Waltham Primary School held a packed programme of sporting events over the course of a week.

A special activity week featured rugby, football, hockey, netball and basketball, with top coaches passing on their expertise to the youngsters.

1996: Chutneys and pickles billed as the hottest in Britain were among the items on offer at Maidenhead Craft Show at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

The preserves, bearing names such as Scorched Earth, Incendiary and Spitfire, were among 86 packed stalls at the craft show, which returned for its 13th year.