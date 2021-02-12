Maidenhead cycling charity keeps up with lockdown interest

A Maidenhead cycling charity is undergoing a ‘significant expansion project’ to help meet increased cycling demands brought on by the pandemic.

Maidenhead Cycle Hub (MCH) is a charity which aims to get more people on bikes, by repairing them in a dedicated workshop, hosting organised rides to make people familiar with routes, and selling refurbished bikes.

Lockdown has led to an increase in both cycling and walking as a way of escaping the home for some daily exercise, and due to demand, MCH has had to double the size of its Waldeck House workshop, in Waldeck Road, Maidenhead.

More mechanics have been taken on at the bigger site, which has had to conform to social distancing requirements and other lockdown measures, but has remained open as an essential service.

Luke McCarthy, chairman of MCH, said: “Our charity aims to promote safe and affordable cycling in Maidenhead, with the obvious health and environmental benefits this brings.

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for safe refurbished bikes has been extremely high and mechanic capacity limited due to the space needed for social distancing.

“Our new larger workshop will increase bike availability.”

The charity says that bikes have been leaving workshops nearly as soon as they arrive, as people learn more about cycling and want to try it out.

It has also held pop-up marquee ‘Dr Bike’ events, where people can drop in and get their two wheels checked over.

And with COVID-19 still spreading as people get vaccinated, MCH has offered care home keyworkers a safer way to work by giving them nearly £90 off a bike at the workshop.

It has done this through a grant from the Prince Phillip Trust Fund, which distributes grants to good causes in the Royal Borough.

“The generous funding from the Prince Philip Trust Fund will provide bikes for ten local keyworkers,” Luke added.

“This will give them a fast, safe and convenient way to travel to their care homes, so they can continue their vital work.”

For more on the charity, visit cyclehub.org.uk