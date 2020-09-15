Free bicycle safety checks on offer in Maidenhead this autumn

A Maidenhead cycling charity is teaming up with a national campaign to run a series of pop-up safety check workshops.

Maidenhead Cycle Hub will be offering more than 100 cyclists in the area a free 30-minute bike adjustment and check this month and in October as part of the ‘Big Bike Revival’ campaign.

The first of these took place on Saturday at Desborough College, where 21 bikes were booked in for a free safety check.

Each session will include a comprehensive check of components including brakes, gears, chain and tyres.

Places must be booked in advance and bikes will need to be dropped off and collected on the day booked.

‘Dr Bike’ sessions will be available at the following locations:

Town Hall, Maidenhead (September 23 and October 9) and Desborough College (October 24). Slots are available from 8:30am until 4.30pm.

To book a session, email comms@cyclehub.org.uk with a preferred date, time and contact details.