Shopkeepers fear for high street as 'non-essential' retail forced to close

Concerns have been raised that small businesses will struggle to stay afloat as non-essential shops shut today (Thursday, November 5).

“It’s not good news,” said Alan Murray, owner of Peakes Menswear. “We just got our autumn stock in, that has to be paid for.

“If the doors are locked and we’re not going to be taking money, how are we going to survive? Will we get the Christmas business? It’s a very worrying time. It’s frightening.

“It would be interesting to see what financial help there is for us in Maidenhead. Of course we’ve had nobody from the council to come along and say ‘how can we help?’. We’ve heard nothing.”

The Royal Borough said that it was still waiting on guidance from the Government. The Government has not yet responded to the Advertiser’s request for comment.

School uniform outfitter Goyals is still waiting to hear from the state about whether its business could be considered essential or non-essential.

Since the retail outlet also supplies PPE for care homes and NHS staff, owner Seema Goyal said: “I can’t think of us as ‘non-essential’.”

Seema believes that, given the rate at which children grow out of clothes, if the shop must close, it will create challenges for customers who will be unable to attend fittings.

Computer and phone repair company, iCracked-it, had to close during the first lockdown but owner Dhaval Dave believes he offers a service which could be considered essential.

“Last time, people were calling us wanting their phones and laptops repaired, which they needed for work, and we couldn’t help them,” said Dhaval, speaking earlier this week.

“It’s never been clear what counts as essential,” he said. “People are in a panic now, so we’re extremely busy.”

All the shopkeepers remain hopeful for the Christmas period post lockdown but they are concerned about the long term effect this will have on Maidenhead’s economy.

“Already our town is nearly dying. This is bad for everyone,” Dhaval said.