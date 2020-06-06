Councillor clears litter from Ockwells Park

A Royal Borough councillor tidied up rubbish left by a group in Ockwells Park on Sunday morning.

Cllr Phil Haseler (Con, Cox Green) said there has been ‘spates of little meetings and litter’ in the park since lockdown was imposed.

Debris left at the scene after a Saturday night meeting included bottles and cans of alcohol and about 100 nitrous oxide [laughing gas] canisters.

Cllr Haseler arrived with a wheelbarrow, litter-picker and bags to clean away the mess, which also included the remnants of a bonfire.

He said he had been informed by reliable sources that the people who had left the rubbish were young people, thought to be in their late teens to early twenties.

Although Cllr Haseler, who served in the police force for 30 years, ‘would love to see more patrols’ in the park’, he said he is realistic and knows that police and community wardens ‘are stretched’.

He urged the people using the parks to be considerate and not put the area at risk by starting fires in the open, or having barbecues.

“Comply with social distancing, comply with the law, be respectful for the area, be respectful to other park users,” he said.

“Remember, you’ve brought the rubbish to that location, if there isn’t a bin in that area, then take it way with you again.”

Watch a video message posted on Cllr Haseler’s Twitter account of him at the scene here.