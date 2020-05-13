Maidenhead Clock Tower turns blue for NHS

02:52PM, Wednesday 13 May 2020
Photo by AA Lighting Contractors
The Maidenhead Clock Tower has been illuminated blue as part of the Royal Borough’s tribute to NHS workers.
The clock tower, opposite Maidenhead Station, becomes the third town landmark to be
lit blue, joining Maidenhead Town Hall and Maidenhead Bridge in recognition of the work NHS and care workers are doing across the nation in their fight against COVID-19.
The lights, which has been installed by AA Lighting Contractors, will come on every evening, illuminating the 14-metre tower.
We are making the weekly online edition of the Maidenhead Advertiser free to read on our website so people who are self-isolating or otherwise unable to pick up a copy can continue to access our coverage.
