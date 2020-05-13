SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead Clock Tower turns blue for NHS

    The Maidenhead Clock Tower has been illuminated blue as part of the Royal Borough’s tribute to NHS workers.

    The clock tower, opposite Maidenhead Station, becomes the third town landmark to be
    lit blue, joining Maidenhead Town Hall and Maidenhead Bridge in recognition of the work NHS and care workers are doing across the nation in their fight against COVID-19.

    The lights, which has been installed by AA Lighting Contractors, will come on every evening, illuminating the 14-metre tower.

