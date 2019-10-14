Nicholsons exhibition updates residents on centre's redevelopment

Shoppers were informed about the redevelopment of the Nicholsons Centre and spoke to design teams at an exhibition there on Friday.

Urban regeneration specialist Areli is managing the project on behalf of the centre’s new owner, Tikehau Capital, after it went into receivership last October.

The Maidenhead Community Update Exhibition followed on from a Community Planning Weekend in March, which gave residents the chance to browse plans – with architects JPT designing the masterplan.

Extensive plans have been broken down into seven key areas for the mixed use redevelopment of the town centre asset: Brock Lane, White Hart Yard, The Rill, Broadway, Hops Walk, Brewery Square and King Street.

The car park will also be relocated to a more central location as part of the proposals, allowing for easier access from Broadway and a new connection from Brock Lane.

Also on display were options for the completion of the masterplan.

Option one would see planning permission granted in April/June next year, the closure of the centre and start of the new car park build in early 2021, followed by the opening of the new car park in summer 2022, before demolition and main construction starts, with the new town centre opening in late 2027.

Option two would see the project completed two years earlier – in 2025 – but would involve all of the existing buildings demolished to allow construction and reopening to start earlier.

As part of this option, the new car park would open about a year later than in option one.

Visitors were also given visual aids to help them see the impact of the new buildings from key areas of the town, such as from the train station, Frascati Way and the Castle Hill roundabout.

For more information, visit jtp.co.uk/projects/maidenhead