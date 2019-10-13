In pictures: Harvest at Larchfield Primary and Nursery School

More than 70 metres of store foods and household items filled the playground of Larchfield Primary and Nursery School last week.

The Bargeman Road pupils bought in the items for the school’s annual Harvest Food Line-Up – all of which will be distributed to those in need by the foodbank, Maidenhead Foodshare.

As part of the line-up classes compete to see who has donated the most by putting the items in a line.

This year the accolade went to Year 5, whose line measured 21 metres. Their reward was extra ‘Golden Time’ on a Friday afternoon.

The activity was not only a lesson in social responsibility but also provided an opportunity to fit in some extra maths.

Pupils added the length of all the food-lines and calculated the total amount donated came to 74 metres and 63 centimetres.

They also worked out that this amounted to an average of 0.4 metres of food donated by each of the 220 children at the school.

Jacqui Kearney, Larchfield’s headteacher was delighted, she said: “What a brilliant effort from our school family which will help out our local community.”