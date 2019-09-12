Police cracking down on crime in Maidenhead parks

Police are cracking down on crime in the town’s parks, where criminal activity is ‘disproportionately high’.

Thames Valley Police, working with the Royal Borough, identified Grenfell Park, Kidwells Park, Braywick Park and Oaken Grove Park as places that required improvement, along with three parks in Windsor.

A wide variety of crimes, from severe sexual assaults and stabbings to anti-social behaviour, including the rape of a man in Grenfell Park in June, have taken place over the past few years.

After visiting the parks, police suggested changes be made, including installing more CCTV cameras and lights and other improvements, with crime figures decreasing after some of the changes were implemented.

PC Jack Ridout, of the neighbourhood problem solving team, said: “Works are still being progressed in all the areas.

“However, those interventions that have been put in place have already had a noticeable difference in reducing crime in the affected areas.

“Crime reports have reduced by 39 per cent on average, relative to the same period last year.

“Work will continue to address criminality within public areas across Windsor and Maidenhead, but we would like to thank Royal Borough residents for their help thus far.”

Some of the changes that police officers suggested, as well as more CCTV cameras and lights, included changes to landscaping and more signs.

Some of the suggestions are still being implemented, and officers are continuing to work with the community to help make the parks betterand safer.

Anyone who would like to make any further suggestions on how the town’s parks can be improved, or would like police to consider another park for a public space review, can email Jack.Ridout@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk