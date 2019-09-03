In pictures: Maidenhead Half Marathon 2019

The ninth annual Maidenhead Half Marathon saw thousands of runners take to the streets for that ‘unique Maidenhead feeling’.

Participants up to 81 years old reveled in the atmosphere created by volunteers and residents who came out to support them across the course, which took them up to Cookham.

They ranged from first-time runners and charity fundraisers to veteran athletes from running clubs including Maidenhead Athletic Club and Reading Road Runners.

With 1,573 people finishing the half marathon and 51 ‘little finishers’ in the fun run, the event maintained its position as one of the most sought-after in the town.

For the first time, the event featured an England versus Celtic Nations Masters International match involving many leading age-group athletes.

More than 150 runners representing around 135 clubs from across the country donned the England masters vest to put in some fine performances.

The overall race was won by Rob Corney (Reading Road Runners) with a time of 01:08:30.