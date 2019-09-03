In pictures: Maidenhead Half Marathon 2019

04:45PM, Tuesday 03 September 2019
The ninth annual Maidenhead Half Marathon saw thousands of runners take to the streets for that ‘unique Maidenhead feeling’.
Participants up to 81 years old reveled in the atmosphere created by volunteers and residents who came out to support them across the course, which took them up to Cookham.
They ranged from first-time runners and charity fundraisers to veteran athletes from running clubs including Maidenhead Athletic Club and Reading Road Runners.
With 1,573 people finishing the half marathon and 51 ‘little finishers’ in the fun run, the event maintained its position as one of the most sought-after in the town.
For the first time, the event featured an England versus Celtic Nations Masters International match involving many leading age-group athletes.
More than 150 runners representing around 135 clubs from across the country donned the England masters vest to put in some fine performances.
The overall race was won by Rob Corney (Reading Road Runners) with a time of 01:08:30.
The fastest female was Katherine Wood of Sale Harriers Manchester in 1:15:28.
The local winners with an SL6 postcode were Becky Atkinson in 01:24:52 and John Regan of Maidenhead Athletic Club in 1:15:39.
Race director Craig Thornton said: “It was really great – we had a successful day.
“We are really pleased with how the event ran.
“All the locals were out with their hose pipes – there were loads of people lining the streets.
“It is a real chance for the community to get out. A good percentage of the entrants were from Maidenhead and the surrounding towns, so it was really nice to see people out running and support their local race.”
Craig added his thanks to Maidenhead United FC, whose York Road ground was used as a running village.
He added that the team have plans for next year’s tenth anniversary, with those who have competed in every one since 2010 given a special surprise.
