    • Maidenhead Police Station flies flag at half-mast in memory of PC Andrew Harper

    The flag outside Maidenhead Police Station was lowered to half-mast on Friday in memory of PC Andrew Harper.

    PC Harper died the night before after an incident in Sulhamstead, west Berkshire,while responding to a reported burglary.

    Jed Foster, 20, of Reading, has been charged with his murder and the theft of a quad bike.

    A fundraising page set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation to help support PC Harper’s family has already raised £218,000.

    To view the fundraising page visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pc-andrew-harper

