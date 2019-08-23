Maidenhead Police Station flies flag at half-mast in memory of PC Andrew Harper

The flag outside Maidenhead Police Station was lowered to half-mast on Friday in memory of PC Andrew Harper.

PC Harper died the night before after an incident in Sulhamstead, west Berkshire,while responding to a reported burglary.

Jed Foster, 20, of Reading, has been charged with his murder and the theft of a quad bike.

A fundraising page set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation to help support PC Harper’s family has already raised £218,000.

