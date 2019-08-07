Brexit Party announces its Maidenhead constituency candidate

The Brexit Party has announced its Maidenhead constituency candidate for a general election.

Claire Mowbray, a nurse practitioner who lives in Buckinghamshire, will stand for Nigel Farage’s party if a poll is called.

She has worked as a head of service for back care and manual handling in the NHS since 1994 and provides specialist advice to health workers in hospitals, communities, schools and nursing homes, the party said.

“Claire has never been involved in politics before, but her passionate belief in democracy has forced her to take a stand,” a Brexit Party spokesman said.

The Liberal Democrats have already announced their candidate – serving borough Cllr Joshua Reynolds.