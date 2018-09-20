Lib Dems choose former Furze Platt Senior School pupil to take on Theresa May

The Liberal Democrats have picked a student for a future general election.

A vote is not scheduled until 2022 but, with speculation rife that one could be called sooner, the Lib Dems chose Joshua Reynolds, a Maidonian and ex-Furze Platt Senior School pupil, at a hustings on Wednesday, September 12.

Mr Reynolds studies at Cardiff Metropolitan University but will take a sabbatical if an election is called.

He said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been selected as the prospective parliamentary candidate for Maidenhead. To represent the people of Maidenhead and its surrounding villages would be a fantastic privilege, and I know that with the hard work and determination of our local Liberal Democrats, we can and will make it a reality.”

His ideas include environmental innovation, opposing more selective education and helping councils deliver affordable housing while protecting the greenbelt.

The Liberal Democrats will not unveil their candidates for the May local election this week as its selection process is still ongoing.