Maidenhead Camera Club marks 130th anniversary

Maidenhead Camera Club is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year – and used an Advertiser report from 1891 as inspiration for the first of its celebration events.

The club has more than 100 members of different photographic experience and runs competitions, field trips and speakers for people to learn and practise their skills.

Established in 1889, the club is celebrating a landmark year and to recognise this, took a river trip upstream towards Marlow on Saturday, June 1, to replicate events described in an Advertiser story more than 100 years ago.

The article, from 1891, states: “It [the club] was started in December, 1889, so that it was not much more than a year old, and it numbered 27 members. The subscription being but 5s [25p] a year, was not a serious matter financially.

“In the summer three excursions were organised.

“The first was to Taplow, the second to Burnham Beeches, and the third, a more important one, was a very pleasant trip by steam launch to Marlow.”

The club also held its annual awards evening on Tuesday, June 4 at Cox Green Community Centre, with 13 members receiving silverware.

Chairman Paul Morgan said: “The camera club has been going for 130 years and we are still going strong and always welcoming new members.

“Photography is a lot more accessible now. It used to be expensive, but with phones today everyone is taking photos.

“But you need a good eye to take a photograph – that is more important than the camera.”

The club is hoping to hold a 130th anniversary exhibition in the Nicholsons Centre – with photographs from across the years.

It also has a permanent exhibition inside Sainsbury’s in Providence Place.

Full details about the club can be found on the website at www.maidenhead.cc