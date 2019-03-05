In pictures: Maidenhead Pancake Race 2019

The centre of King Street was cordoned off for Maidenhead’s annual pancake race today (Tuesday).

Employees of various Maidenhead organisations limbered-up in their teams of two as spectators gathered to cheer them on.

Duos included the Wicked Witch of the West and Dorothy, as well as Toto in a basket, a farmer and a man-sized corn on the cob and the classic combination of bacon and egg.

Mascots of local events were flying solo including the Maidenhead Festival Fox, the Alexander Devine Dolphin and the Maidenhead’s Big Read Bunny.

The only stipulation of the relay race was that each team member had to flip the pancake twice as they ran.

This cost participants dearly on more than once occasion, time spent fumbling to pick up the pancake from the floor often meant being over-taken by a fellow contender.

The overall race winners were from Norden farm Centre for the Arts, in second place was David Lloyd and third was Wilson Partners Limited.

Fastest Mascot was Cheeky Charlie from the Magnet Leisure Centre and best dressed went to the Wizard of Oz characters, also known as the ‘Cheeky Charms’ from Garden Leader LLP.

All proceeds of the race went to the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (NRAS).

They were there on the day taking part in the race and setting people the challenge of flipping pancakes using the’RA gloves’ which stimulates what it feels like to live with the condition.