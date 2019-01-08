In pictures: Maidenhead Lions 34th Swimarathon

Almost £22,000 was pledged at the Lions Club of Maidenhead Swimarathon on Saturday.

It was the 34th annual fundraiser for the organisation which saw 800 adults and children, between the ages of 3 and 83, swim more than 283 miles.

Each of the 92 teams swam in relay for 55 minutes, racking up between 19 and 107 laps, which is two lengths of the 25 metre pool.

Swimarathon leader Brenda Butler said: “It is a joyous event, with all the swimmers enjoying lots of exercise, and the children learning to work in teams while raising funds for good causes.”

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Paul Lion went along to cheer on the participants, as did two other very familiar faces.

Brenda said: “Our MP, Mrs May and her husband Phillip, came to support us as they do every year. They chatted to many of the children and started the noon race.”

Although £22,000 is a vast amount of money, Brenda thinks the final total will be more.

She said: “From experience, this figure will increase a lot over the next few weeks and we will also be claiming Gift Aid.

“We have our fingers crossed to exceed last years final total of £38,000 raised for charity.”

All the money donated will be shared between the swimming teams chosen causes and the Maidenhead Lions Charitable Trust, which will use its share to support local individuals and charities throughout the year.

The Louis Baylis Trust, which owns the Advertiser sponsored the Swimarathon, Brenda said:

“The sponsorship enables us to cover the admin costs of the event and ensures all the money raised goes to charity.”

She said she was also grateful to Lee Ovens and all the staff at the Magnet who ‘oiled the wheels to make everything run smoothly’.

The Swimarathon awards evening will be held at Cox Green Leisure Centre on Friday, April 26.

The 35th Swimarathon will take place on Saturday, January 4.

Visit www.mydonate.bt.com/events/swimarathon2019/475849 to donate towards the Swimarathon.