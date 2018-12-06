Winners announced for Theresa May Christmas Card competition

The winners have been announced in the competition to design the Prime Minister’s Christmas card.

The contest, held in partnership with the Advertiser, saw children from Theresa May’s Maidenhead and Twyford constituency put on their creative hats to design a festive card to be sent to world leaders and VIPs across the world.

Courthouse School’s Chloe Hathaway and Amelie Beard, both nine, and Dexter Van Elkan, nine, from Oldfield School, made the top three cards and have been invited to London to help turn on the Christmas lights at 10 Downing Street today (Thursday).

Chloe Hathaway's card

Hundreds of designs were submitted as part of this year’s theme ‘My Perfect Christmas’, with the trio’s designs singled out by the Prime Minister for their diverse mix of Christmas elements.

They were chosen during Mrs May’s visit to the Advertiser offices, where she spent time weighing up the entries in October.

“It is always such an amazing display of young artistic talent in Maidenhead,” Mrs May said. “And this year has been a bumper year.

“They all have the various elements of Christmas.”

Amelie Beard's card

Mrs May and her husband Philip were impressed with Amelie’s attention to detail in her festive living room inspired card, complete with a burning log fire and candy canes hanging from the fireplace.

Her fellow Courthouse colleague Chloe’s bold blue card also stood out for the Prime Minister along with Dexter Van Elkan’s bright invention.

Dexter Van Elkan's card