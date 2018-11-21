Holyport magician Ryan Tricks cheers up vulnerable people in latest TV show

An internet sensation and magician from Holyport has described his ‘surreal’ feeling after launching his latest TV show in which he uses magic to benefit the homeless.

Ryan Tricks, from Springfield Park, has teamed up with BBC Three for his show ‘Ryan Tricks on the Street’, in which he performs magic to vulnerable and inspirational people who he feels most deserve it.

The six-short series launched on November 4 and will be followed by another TV appearance, this time with 5 Star for new show ‘Dirty Tricks’, which is due to arrive early in the new year.

Ryan said: “I have always had a saying: if magic was really real, what would you use it for?

“In this generation, nobody should be homeless. I want to use my magic for good and that is the reason behind it.

“Someone could be having a bad day and you can approach them with a trick, and they will completely forget how bad their day is.

“I get an adrenaline rush – seeing people smiling. I would love to have that reaction I give to people.”

In the BBC Three series, Ryan also performs magic for a hospice, RAF veterans, and disadvantaged students.

His 5 star show, he says, takes on a ‘completely different format’ and aims to use magic to make people ‘more street smart’.

Ryan, who is also a mindreader, said of his TV career: “It is incredible, it still doesn’t seem real. I am like: oh, that’s me.

“It was always my dream to become a reality star.”

He has performed before American popstar Post Malone and comedian Kevin Hart, and has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2013, reaching the stage before the live shows.

His BBC Three show is available to watch online now.