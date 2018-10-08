In pictures: Maidenhead Thai Day raises money for new temple

Traditional Thai music, dancing, food and sword fighting came to Maidenhead yesterday (Sunday), as part of an event raising money for a new temple.

The event at St Joseph’s Parish Centre in Cookham Road included performances from the Thai Music Circle UK and the Thai Dance Academy.

One performance included the classical mask drama known as the Hanuman Jub Nang Benjagai Dance, which tells the story of a demon’s daughter faking her own death and being won over by monkey god Hanuman.

“They loved it, everyone said wow I’ve never seen something like this,” said organiser Ratiphan Moore.

“Everything they did was so beautiful,” she added.

An array of Thai delicacies including homemade banana cakes was on offer.

Ratiphan is raising money to build a temple in the Thai province of Kamphaeng Phet, including a monastery, which is due for completion next year and will cost about £200,000.

About £1,600 was raised at Sunday’s event, which was attended by about 120 people including Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Colin Rayner.

Ratiphan says it is a rite of passage for men in their early twenties in Thailand to become Buddhist monks and says she wants to help people in her family’s region to do so.

She is also raising money by selling t-shirts and by drumming up donations in Thailand.

Raffle prizes including a Leicester City FC shirt signed by players, Singha beer t-shirts, restaurant vouchers, Monsoon Thai wine and Chang beer gift sets were handed out to lucky winners.