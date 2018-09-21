Fundraiser to run half marathon dressed as a banana

A runner who has raised thousands for charity has come up with a fruity way to earn more sponsorship – by running dressed as a banana.

Rebecca De Jager has raised more than £7,000 for stillbirth charity Tommy’s through a series of runs so, to shake things up for the Royal Parks Half Marathon in central London, she’s dressing up as a big yellow fruit.

With the run coming up on Sunday, October 14, Rebecca has been busy training and attracting attention from drivers and pedestrians on the streets of Maidenhead.

She said: “I did a test run around Cox Green yesterday, got lots of beeps and cheers.

“A few teenagers laughing their heads off at me and filming me on their iPhones.

“It was fun but I can confirm that it is hot.”

Rebecca, of Farmers Way, Cox Green, has suffered four miscarriages, including identical twins. She has been raising money for Tommy’s since she gave birth to her two boys, Hugo and Louis. So far she has raised £245, but is hoping to make £1,000 for the charity.

To sponsor Rebecca visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=RebeccadeJager&pageUrl=4