Summer fete raises £3500 for renovation works at historic Maidenhead church

A summer fete helped raise more than £3,500 for renovation works at a historic church.

All Saints’ Church, in Church Close, threw open its door to parishioners and members of the public on Saturday.

Fairgoers enjoyed traditional attractions including a ‘hook a duck’ challenge while also trying their luck on the tombola.

They were then treated to musical performances by the Boyne Hill Infant School Choir and the Maidenhead Suzuki Violin Group.

Father Jeremy Harris manned the barbecue sporting an apron emblazoned with the hymn lyrics ‘feed me til’ I want no more’.

The money raised will go towards restoring the church floor of the grade I-listed building.

Julia Wakeling, fete organiser, said: “Because the floor is original the tiles have been crumbling quite a lot.

“We’ve had an architectural adviser to look at it and hopefully we can look at doing something in 2019.”