Men's Matters group pays emotional visit to Bletchley Park

A men’s charity provided one of its members with an emotional trip last week as it visited a Second World War codebreaking site.

Men’s Matters sent twenty members to Bletchley Park, where British and Allied experts worked to crack German communications. They travelled with Sir Michael Parkinson, the charity’s patron.

One of its members, 86-year-old Alan Smith, of Maidenhead, had a friend who worked at the facility during the war.

Gerald Openshaw, who died a few years ago, was employed in such secrecy that even his wife had no idea where he worked.

Alan was helped in finding Gerald’s memorial brick, which is part of a wall that bears the names of people who served at Bletchley.

He said: “I felt very emotional when we found Gerald's brick and great pride when he was referred to as a ‘veteran’.”

The trip, which took place on Thursday, April 19, is part of the anti-loneliness charity’s new programme of activities, which includes visits to Parliament and Thames boat trips.

Older men interesting in attending a session in Maidenhead, Windsor or Langley can find out more info at mensmatters.org.uk or by emailing contact@mensmatters.org.uk