Veteran weatherman gives his verdict on the 'Beast from the East'

Blizzards could compound frigid weather conditions in the coming days.

Maidenhead-based meteorologist Dr Roger Brugge, of Reading University, has shed light on the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ which has seen temperatures plummet across the UK and many areas crippled by snow.

Freezing temperatures have been caused by a blast of cold air from Scandinavia which turned to snow as it crossed the North Sea.

Dr Brugge said: “What we’re talking about for the next few days is a depression pushing from Spain and the Bay of Biscay towards us which will bring more moist air from the south.

“When that meets the cold air it’s a recipe for a lot of snow and blizzard conditions in the south of England.

“The problem at the moment is they’re not sure of the exact track this will follow.”

He added the dry wintry conditions seen since the weekend had led to the sunniest February day recorded in Reading for more than 50 years on Sunday.

The veteran weatherman also shared his thoughts on the ‘Beast from the East’ moniker bestowed on this week’s weather.

“It’s just a headline grabbing thing, for some reason people like giving things these names,” he said.

“It’s something people might remember for five, 10, 15 years, it’s not like we have this two or three times every winter and it’s been helped by the fact that this winter has been quite mild.”