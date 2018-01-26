New indoor pen for Maidenhead Cat Rescue thanks to Louis Baylis Trust grant

A new indoor pen has been bought for rescued kittens following a donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Maidenhead Cat Rescue received £500 in the latest round of donations from the trust, which owns the Advertiser.

A dedicated group of cat-loving volunteers launched the group three years ago after the national charity Cats Protection decided to stop operating in the area.

It now relies almost entirely on public donations to help it achieve its aims of caring for unwanted and abandoned cats and helping to provide veterinary treatment for feral cats.

Committee member Veronica Robinson said: “There’s more demand than we can fulfil and it’s heartbreaking when we have to say no. The person that has taken the trouble to report the cat is left disappointed. But worst of all is the cats themselves who are left suffering but we cannot pick up a cat that we can’t adequately care for.”

The charity’s animal welfare officer Peter Simmonds currently looks after rescued cats at his home in Maidenhead.

Money given by the trust allowed him to replace the wire-mesh pens which housed the kittens with Perspex pens that keep the animals in a clean and safe environment.

Peter added: “Rescue cats have to be kept separate from each other and our own cats for reasons of spreading infection.

“The pens cost about £450 each so the money has covered the cost of one.

“Going forward we would like to replace all our kitten pens if possible.”

Call 01628 620909 or email maidenhead.cats@hotmail.co.uk if you want to foster one of the cats or support the charity.

