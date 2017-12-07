Theresa May Christmas card competition winners announced

Proud parents have waxed lyrical about their children’s success in winning a competition to design the Prime Minister’s Christmas cards.

Hundreds of designs were submitted to the Advertiser by youngsters aged 11 and under who live in Theresa May MP’s Maidenhead and Twyford constituency.

In October, she took time away from the Brexit negotiations to choose three winners after spending an hour-and-a-half looking at the entries with her husband, Philip, at the paper’s Bell Street offices.

The three winners were due to take a trip to Downing Street yesterday (Wednesday) to help switch on the Christmas lights.

They are Lily Bo Morgan, five, of St Nicolas CE School, in Rectory Road, Taplow; Sophia Vysata, eight, of Claires Court Junior Girls, in College Avenue, Maidenhead, and Emily Wood, seven, from Oldfield Primary, in Bray Road.

The trio, who all live in Maidenhead, left their parents beaming with joy.

Vickie Morgan said of Lily Bo: “I am amazingly proud, and surprised. She is over the moon about it.”

Her design was a handprint made into a reindeer.

“She said she was going to win this year and she was right,” she added.

Lily Bo said: ‘I did six cards. For the reindeer’s nose I used a bit of cut out sponge.’

Of Sophia, Blanka Baresova said: “I was very proud of her.”

Sophia’s design was Downing Street decorated for Christmas.

Sophia Vysata said: ‘I did her house as I think she would think Christmas would be about her house. My mum said she had some important news and I thought it was the Christmas card competition. I like her house – it looks like the Queen’s house

Carole Wood, Emily’s mum, said: “It was a bit of a shock receiving the phone call, that’s for sure. They just said, ‘Downing Street here’. That was a shock.

“But really, I’m so pleased for her. She’s really happy.”

Emily’s design was Rudolph pulling Santa’s sleigh under the words ‘Merry Christmas’.

Emily said: ‘I thought about what Christmas is which is having fun with your family and I thought it would be a good idea to draw Santa. When I heard I thought, “Oh my word.” This is the best day of my life.’

Speaking after choosing the winners, the Prime Minister said: “It is great to see so many entries and so much variety but it makes it very tough to pick the winners.

“So much hard work, time and thought has obviously gone into the cards and we have some very talented young artists in the constituency.”