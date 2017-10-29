Fundraisers encouraged to sign up for Alexander Devine Santa Dash

There is still time to sign up to the Alexander Devine Santa Dash.

The 5km run through Windsor Town Centre will see hundreds of Santas and reindeers dashing through town to raise money for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

The event, now in its fifth year, will kick off from 9am on Sunday, November 26 from Bachelors Acre.

Community fundraiser Julia Philipson said: “We would love as many local people as possible to come and join us for a great fun family morning out in Windsor to kick off Christmas and raise great funds towards opening our dedicated local children’s hospice. The more the merrier!”

Visit www.alexanderdevine.org/ to sign up.