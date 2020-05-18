Maidenhead United pay tribute to former first team captain Laurie Craker

Maidenhead United have paid tribute to their former first team captain Laurie Craker, who recently passed away.

Laurie played only one season for the Magpies but was a familiar face down at York Road thanks to his long standing involvement in local football, and his son Lewis playing for the club during Alan Devonshire’s first spell as boss.

He started his career at Chelsea and Watford before injuries forced him out of the professional game. The tough-tackling midfielder played for Hayes before going on to represent Staines and Chesham before arriving at York Road in the summer of 1983.

Soon after his arrival he was appointed club captain by the Magpies’ management team of Brian Caterer and Colin Lippiatt and went on to score twice in 30 appearances before joining Windsor in February 1984.

Living in High Wycombe at the time he also worked alongside his father in the thatching trade.

After retirement Laurie went into management, stepping into the dug-out at Chesham, Windsor, Chalfont St Peter, Walton & Hersham, Burnham and Flackwell Heath. His son Lewis played 35 times for the Magpies between 2000 and 2002.

“Everyone at Maidenhead United sends their sincere condolences to Lewis and the rest of the Craker family at this sad time,” said club director Steve Jinman.