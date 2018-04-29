Wycombe Swan looking for rising stars for youth project

The Wycombe Swan theatre is looking for the next generation of young stars to grace its stage, with a chance to star in an iconic musical up for grabs.

The Wycombe Swan Summer Youth Project returns this year and is looking for a cast of singers, actors and dancers aged nine to 21 from Bucks, Berkshire and Oxfordshire to appear in Oklahoma!.

Now in its 26th year, the youth project is an annual local theatrical extravaganza which involves local young people in the staging and performing of a full-scale musical in just two weeks.

The theatre will hold auditions on Sunday, April 29.

Each youngster will get the opportunity to sing, act and dance but the creative team are especially looking for enthusiasm, passion and energy to cast their main roles.

Applicants will not need to prepare anything for the audition as everything will be taught by the professional creative team on the day, but those wishing to audition will need to register and fill out an audition form which can be downloaded at https://wycombeswan.co.uk/ Online/summerproject

The rehearsal dates are: Saturday, July 28 to Wednesday, August 8, with performances from Thursday, August 9 to Saturday, August 11.