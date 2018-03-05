The British Heart Foundation London to Reading Bike Ride to pass through Windsor Great Park, Waltham St Lawrence and Wargrave

Fundraisers have been invited to ‘pedal all over heart disease’ by a national health charity.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is due to run its London to Reading Bike Ride on Saturday, March 24, which will pass through Windsor Great Park, Waltham St Lawrence and Wargrave.

More than 12,000 cyclists are expected to take part.

Entrants who took on the 40-mile route last year collected £175,000 for research into causes, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of heart disease.

Professor Jonathan Gibbins, a BHF-funded University of Reading researcher studying blood clotting to prevent heart attack and strokes, said: “I am really proud to be taking part in the London to Reading Bike Ride, which is on the doorstep of my lab.

“My research could not happen without the funds that come in from the amazing cyclists who take on this challenge – I would encourage everyone to dust their bikes off and take on those 40 miles with the BHF Events Team.”

Visit www.bhf.org.uk/londontoreading to find out more.