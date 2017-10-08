Pre-school pupils get chance to pedal around in miniature planes

Children pedalled around the playground in their own miniature planes at a pre-school in Woodlands Park Road.

Members of The Joystick Club, from White Waltham Airfield, took a selection of pedal planes to First Steps Pre-School.

Youngsters got the chance to take an array of models for a spin including a Spitfire and a First World War biplane.

Liz Cartwright, pre-school manager, said: “The children absolutely loved it.

“Being nearby to White Waltham Airfield, we’ve got planes flying overhead all the time so they took a real interest.”

The visit took place on Wednesday, September 20.