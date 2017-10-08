Pre-school pupils get chance to pedal around in miniature planes

10:30AM, Sunday 08 October 2017
Children pedalled around the playground in their own miniature planes at a pre-school in Woodlands Park Road.
Members of The Joystick Club, from White Waltham Airfield, took a selection of pedal planes to First Steps Pre-School.
Youngsters got the chance to take an array of models for a spin including a Spitfire and a First World War biplane.
Liz Cartwright, pre-school manager, said: “The children absolutely loved it.
“Being nearby to White Waltham Airfield, we’ve got planes flying overhead all the time so they took a real interest.”
The visit took place on Wednesday, September 20.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A police scene watch has been set up in Kidwells Park this morning after a 17-year-old boy was ‘seriously assaulted’.
Motorists have been facing long rush-hour delays this morning following a collision on the M4.