Maidenhead Half Marathon to return for 10th anniversery edition

The Maidenhead Half Marathon returns this September for its 10th anniversary edition.

Hosted by Purple Patch Running and supported by the Shanly Foundation, the 13.1-mile course will take runners through Maidenhead and Cookham on September 5.

Competitors will start outside the town hall before heading along York Road and Oldfield Road on the way to Cookham.

From there, participants will run alongside the river down Lower Cookham Road, cutting through Cookham Moor before heading back towards the town centre along Maidenhead Road.

Competitors will then complete a second lap by re-joining the A4094 before finishing outside the town hall 13.1 miles later.

The course is popular with runners of different ages and abilities due to its relatively flat route. This allows it to be a good starting point to those who are new to running, whilst more experienced runners can aim for the prospect of a new personal best.

Safety is paramount, with the half marathon being run on closed roads on a marshalled course. Water and first aid points are available throughout the route with mobile first aid providers on hand to provide assistance if required.

After last year’s race was cancelled, this year’s will be the 10th running of the popular event, with the organisers hoping to provide special gold numbers to those who entered the first half marathon in 2011.

Craig Thorton of the organising team said: “The exciting news this year is that the Maidenhead Half Marathon is back as we couldn’t hold it in 2020 due to the COVID restrictions.

“The route has always been the same: it’s a very fast, flat course, so it’s great for people who have been trying to get a PB, but it’s also a good half marathon to run for first-time runners.

“We usually get quite a lot of support from everyone in the town with people coming out to their front gardens to support all of the runners.”

He added that the organisers were trying to encourage a local band to play in Cookham during the half marathon.

To find out more, including how to enter or volunteer for this year’s event, visit www.maidenheadhalf.com