Royal Oak chef impresses on MasterChef: The Professionals

High praise was given to a sous chef as he made it to the quarter finals of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Craig Johnston, 22, pictured, made his first TV appearance on the BBC show on Tuesday night.

He works at the Michelin-starred Royal Oak at Paley Street, owned by Sir Michael Parkinson and his son Nick.

Craig was previously at Boulters, where he worked his way up to sous chef.

His signature dish on Tuesday night’s programme was lamb with salsa verde and potato puree.

Judge Marcus Wareing said: “For a 21-year-old to be so confident in the kitchen and deliver really great excellence all over the plate – I’m very very impressed with you.”

The show was filmed in the summer and the now 22-year-old watched his television debut with his family.

He grew up in Furze Platt, where he still lives, and went to Furze Platt Senior School.

Craig said: “It was great to get good feedback from the judges like that, I felt overwhelming joy.

“I sat at home and watched it with my family, it is a strange feeling to see yourself on TV.

“They are really excited about it.”

Craig will take on the best chefs from the week’s heats tonight (Thursday) in a range of challenges. His journey continues on BBC2 at 8pm.