Crazy Dave's Cider makes move to Holyport

A cider producer has thrown a party to celebrate moving to Holyport after outgrowing his previous premises.

Crazy Dave’s Cider celebrated the move to Gays Lane with a party on Saturday. Dave Snowden took up cider making in 2013 when his wife Helen told him to get a hobby. At the time he had a stressful job working for a chemical engineering company.

That year he produced 80 litres from his garden shed and moved to BCA in 2015, when he produced 15,000 litres.

Now producing cider is a full time job for the 46-year-old after he gave up his other job in July last year.

He lives in Cherry Garden Lane with Helen and children Jacob 13, Lena 11, and Ellie, eight, and in July moved production to Holyport, with a 2017 target of producing 35,000 litres.

“It has given me a new lease of life. I’m now a happy dad and everything else just goes with that,” said Dave.

About 200 people turned up on Saturday to see Dave’s new premises.

He hopes to employ an apprentice to help him by this time next year.