Tue, 21
13 °C
Wed, 22
15 °C
Thu, 23
13 °C
SECTION INDEX

Royal Oak chef to appear on Masterchef: The Professionals

A 21-year-old sous chef will make his television debut tonight (Tuesday).

Craig Johnston, who works at the Royal Oak in Paley Street, will appear on Masterchef: The Professionals.

The Michelin-starred pub was bought by Sir Michael Parkinson and his son Nick back in 2001.

Craig will battle against other professional chefs on BBC Two at 8pm.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved