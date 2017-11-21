Royal Oak chef to appear on Masterchef: The Professionals

05:35PM, Tuesday 21 November 2017
Image: BBC/Shine TV Ltd
A 21-year-old sous chef will make his television debut tonight (Tuesday).
Craig Johnston, who works at the Royal Oak in Paley Street, will appear on Masterchef: The Professionals.
The Michelin-starred pub was bought by Sir Michael Parkinson and his son Nick back in 2001.
Craig will battle against other professional chefs on BBC Two at 8pm.
