New headteacher appointed to take over at St Piran's School in 2019

A new headteacher has been appointed to take over at St Piran’s School from September 2019.

The independent preparatory school announced this week that Sebastian Sales, who is currently in charge of five schools as chief executive officer of the Alliance Multi-Academy Trust in Lightwater in Surrey, will take over the helm next year.

He will replace Jonathan Carroll, who announced in April that he was planning to stand down after the next academic year after 18 years in charge.

In the six years he has been at the academy trust, Mr Sales has played a crucial role in running its five state-funded primary schools.

The 48-year-old will not join the Gringer Hill school alone as he will be supported by his wife Anna. His two children Isabella, seven, and Thomas, four will also be joining the school as pupils.

He said: “I am thrilled by the opportunity to join St Piran’s. I am proud of the part I have played in establishing a multi-academy trust and bringing the five schools together under one umbrella.”

“But what really excites me is the thought of getting back closer to the children and being creative in the classroom. I can’t wait to take over in September next year.”

Mr Sales originally entered into the world of broadcast media and retrained to become a teacher at the University of Lancaster before beginning his career in education in 2004.

A keen sportsman, Mr Sales captained England Schoolboys at football and represented Middlesex at tennis and cricket.

He is also a talented musician and achieved a double first class honours degree in IT & Music at Liverpool University.

Kate Taylor, chairman of the St Piran’s board of governors, said: “Sebastian was chosen from a final shortlist of four excellent candidates, and we’re thrilled he has accepted our offer.

“It’s clear he shares a passion for education excellence with St Piran’s School as well as a shared excitement for inspirational, skills-based learning and extra-curricular enrichment.”