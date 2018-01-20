Cookham Rise pupils enjoy new running track

The introduction of a school’s new running track will bring a range of benefits to pupils, a headteacher has said.

Cookham Rise Primary School, in High Road, has installed it with help from the Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation’s Sport Premium financing.

The school is signed up to the Daily Mile, an initiative that encourages children to walk, jog or run a mile daily.

Helen Daniels, headteacher, said: “Running the daily mile is helping us all to want to be fitter and go further.

“The children are thoroughly enjoying it and so are the staff.”

The track was added on Monday, January 8.