Inspirational Mum Award nomination for Cox Green woman

A fundraising mother who has suffered four miscarriages, including the loss of identical twins, has been shortlisted for the Tommy’s Inspirational Mum Award.

Rebecca de Jager, of Farmers Way, has raised £7,000 for Tommy’s, which funds research into stillbirths, premature births and miscarriages.

The 35-year-old runs her own engraving business, Hugo’s Workshop, and was nominated secretly by her friend Sara Doherty.

Rebecca said: “She asked me for my email address and said ‘all will be revealed’. It was a massive surprise.”

The 23rd Tommy’s Award recognises mums who have gone through a difficult pregnancy journey, and she is one of the five shortlisted.

Rebecca had two miscarriages before the birth of her first son, Hugo, five, and then another two before Louis, two, was born.

She called the boys her dream come true, but she has continued to raise money for Tommy’s to help others reach their happy ending too.

She ran the 2017 London Marathon for the charity, raising £7,000 – smashing her target of £2,000.

She said: “It was really hard emotionally, but when I’m out pounding the pavements, I’m thinking about all the people around the world we’re helping.”

She credits Maidenhead Athletic Club for getting her ready for the marathon and ensuring she always had company even on the longest runs.

Despite having her hands full with young children and raising money, she also works, running her business from home.

Previously working for a medical sales company in Maidenhead, her husband Wouter (ok) got her a wood carving machine while she was on maternity leave with Hugo.

She now does that full time, engraving children’s handwriting onto photo frames and chopping boards, and donates money from each purchase to Tommy’s.

The winner of the Inspirational Mum Award, along with the other Tommy’s awards, will be announced at a ceremony in London on Friday, 16 March.