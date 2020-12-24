Cookham set for COVID-safe Boxing Day Games alternative

A tier 4-appropriate alternative to the Boxing Day Games in Cookham Dean is being arranged.

The Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean, who organise the annual event, have decided to call off the popular event, but have devised a COVID-compliant walking quiz for families to take part in instead.

The walking quiz starts from Cookham Dean Village Hall and finishes at The Jolly Farmer, and should last about an hour to an hour-and-a-half. On the way, contestants’ detection and navigation skills will be put to the test.

Single household groups may enter and set off at intervals, and are asked to make a £10 donation to the Cherry Pickers.

No booking is required, and a question sheet will be provided.

The first start is at 10.30am and the last at midday