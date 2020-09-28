Cookham doggy daycare centre changes paws

A popular doggy daycare centre in Cookham has been taken over by an award-winning national chain.

Pawz & Bonez, off Cannondown Road, has changed hands (or paws) to new owner Bruce’s, a national provider of doggy daycare facilities.

The centre has retained all its staff, as well as previous owner and manager Tyna Howell, to ensure familiarity for all the dogs and families who use it.

Tyna said: “It is an exciting step for Pawz & Bonez to become part of the Bruce’s family, especially knowing that it was founded on the same uncompromised dedication towards the happiness of dogs that I have always felt.

“I’m incredibly proud to hand over into such perfect hands.”

The centre will now be open five days a week, and a ‘puppy pre-school’ area has been introduced where younger dogs can play and learn social skills.

Customers will also be able to use the Bruce’s app, where they can receive pictures of their pooch while they’re staying at the day-care centre.

If you are interested in booking a taster session, visit brucesdoggydaycare.co.uk