Baby Shark world record attempt made at Cookham school fair

A new world record could be coming to Cookham after 350 people danced together at a school fair.

A potentially record-beating crowd danced to the ‘Baby Shark’ song at Holy Trinity School’s summer fair – HT Fest – on Saturday.

A representative from Guinness World Records watched on as about 350 people took part, far more than the current record of 294.

Provided the body verifies the attempt in Cookham, the world record could soon belong to the school.

Andrew Nye, part of the HT Fest organising committee, said: “We were slightly nervous about having so many people there, we had 350 people engaged with it and we are waiting for verification.

“If they confirm we had 350 we will have smashed the record.”

Guinness World Records enforced a strict procedure to ensure the record attempt was done properly, with all those taking part put in an enclosed area and given number stickers to wear.

The group was then led in the dance by CBBC and Countryfile presenter Naomi Wilkinson, who was a special guest on the day.

Andrew added: “She did a fantastic job getting the crowd going.

“We had a huge response from everybody there – all but one or two of the market stall holders were dancing.”

Aside from the main event, HT Fest provided a whole day of entertainment for those who came along.

The barbecue went down a hit, a bar with locally sourced beers was popular and everyone carried on dancing at the silent disco.