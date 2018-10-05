Ancient Greek day sees Cookham students don togas and sandals

Youngsters got into the ancient Greek spirit as they dressed up like Socrates, Alexander the Great and Homer.

Year three students at Cookham Dean Church of England Primary School donned togas and sandals as they learned all about the classical civilisation on ancient Greek day.

The children have been spending this term learning about the Greeks, and on Friday, September 28 they got to become Greeks for the day.

The children took part in a range of different activities, starting by building their own miniature versions of the Acropolis in Athens.

The youngsters then participated in ‘Athenian democracy’, before cooking up a storm by making some Greek salads.

Year three teacher Ellie Harris said: “We talked about how we can learn from the past and we can see how to organise our lives based on the successes and failures of what has happened before.

“The children have learned that the Greeks have taught us many things such as politics, philosophy, the Olympic Games, language, and how many words in the English language are derived from the Greeks.

“They have also loved learning about the stories surrounding the gods and mortals of the era such as Theseus and the Minotaur, Icarus, Pandora’s Box and The Battle of Troy.”

Ms Harris added: “There was a real buzz in school as the rest of the children were in uniform and were asking them about their costumes and who they were dressed up as.”