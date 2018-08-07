Timmy Mallett left 'heartbroken' after his bike is stolen in Cookham

Timmy Mallett has been left ‘heartbroken’ after the bike he cycled 2,000km across Europe on was stolen in Cookham.

The Giant touring electric bike was stolen on Friday night from where it was chained up in the car park of the Kings Arms, on the High Street.

The TV entertainer known for Wacaday called the bike his ‘best friend’ after spending weeks with it on his cycling pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, in Spain, earlier this year.

Timmy dedicated the trip and the bicycle to his brother Martin, who suffered from Down's syndrome and passed away just days before he set off on the trip.

He said: “I am heartbroken, this is the bike that’s taken me two and a half thousand miles all over Europe.

“And it happened in my local, how could that happen? I feel violated because it’s at home.

“This is not just sentiment, this bike is my best pal. On that pilgrimage, it was just me, my bike and the memories of my dear brother.”

Despite his heartbreak at losing the bike, which was blessed by the Bishop of Oxford before his trip, Timmy said that he is ‘not vindictive’ and is offering a ‘substantial reward’ should the thief have a change of heart.

He said: “I want it back, please.

“I am not vindictive, whoever took it would not have a clue that it’s mine and how much it means to me.

“I am offering a worthwhile, substantial reward with no questions asked.”

The Giant bike is distinctive because of the large battery attached to the frame. It is black in colour with a large black and blue saddle and chunky tyres.

Thames Valley police tweeted to say it is ‘on the case’ and urged the public to visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ if they have any information.