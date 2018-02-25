Cookham Station repairs set to start in March

The main building and waiting room at Cookham Railway Station may finally be repaired, nearly a year after it was first closed.

The waiting room was shut last summer after dry rot was found and no work has been done or temporary building provided, seven months later.

On Wednesday last week, Network Rail said work should begin in March.

A letter, seen by the Advertiser, from Network Rail western route managing director Mark Langman to parish councillor Martin Coker said: “We are keen to get the building refurbished as quickly as possible.

“We anticipate the contract to be awarded in March and the work completed this summer.

Network Rail was accused of ‘not caring’ by the Cookham Society earlier this month when it emerged it had not sent a report on the damage to the station operator Great Western Railway seven months after the building was closed.