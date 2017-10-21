Cookham Bridge in line for facelift

Repainting and ‘minor structural work’ could be carried out on Cookham Bridge by the Royal Borough, a councillor has confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Bucks County Council (BCC), which the Ferry Lane bridge leads to, has said her authority is considering whether to help fund the renovation.

Royal Borough councillor Phillip Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “We are consulting with interested parties as we begin investigating improvement works for Cookham Bridge.

“Works could include repainting the structure or some minor structural work but we are still at a very early stage.

“We will ensure residents, businesses, colleagues and commuters are kept informed as the plan progresses.”

The BCC spokeswoman added: “Cookham Bridge is being renovated by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

“Buckinghamshire County Council has been approached for a contribution to the works, as the bridge is on the county border with Berkshire, and we are considering their request.”