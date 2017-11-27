In pictures: Maidenhead Christmas lights are switched on

Crowds crammed into Maidenhead on Saturday evening to watch this year’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The plunger was pushed on a stage in front of the Town Hall, with the help of the likes of cabaret character Kevin Cruise and former Gogglebox star Sandra Martin.

They had led the pre-switch on build-up by dancing to Christmas songs and encouraging the crowd to sing along.

Although the absence of fireworks – postponed due to a forecast of windy weather – meant the event lacked some visual impact, families were still able to enjoy an evening out.

Town manager Steph James said it ‘went well’ despite the fact ‘we could not do the fireworks, but we have to put people’s safety into consideration’.

She added; “But there were lots of people out.

“It is a really great opportunity to kick off the festive season for the town.

“It’s really important that people come out and realise if you don’t support your town we will see more empty shops.”

The High Street was packed with attractions that included stalls and funfair rides.

Earlier in the afternoon, the New Maidenhead Choir and bands The Shelf Side and Bottle Kids performed at the amphitheatre in St Ives Road.

From 4pm, hundreds of revellers began to file into that street to watch a host of pantomime stars including cast members from The Magnet Leisure Centre’s Aladdin, which is starring Sandra Martin, and Maidenhead Drama Guild’s Cinderella.

The fireworks are set to be held during the Norden Farm Lantern Parade on Saturday, December 9.